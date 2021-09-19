Hindu Mahasabha Leader arrested for making ‘death threats’ to CM

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received a ‘death threat’ from a Hindu Mahasabha state secretary over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru. In a viral video, a few members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha warn the BJP that they will not ‘spare anyone’ who goes against ‘Hindu culture and tradition’. The speaker was heard saying that ‘Gandhi [Mahatma Gandhi] too was killed because Hindus were hurt’.

On Saturday, the Hindu Mahasabha condemned the demolition of an ancient temple by the district administration in Mysuru. Hindu Mahasabha state secretary Dharmendra warned the BJP government that attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples would not be tolerated. ‘We didn’t spare Gandhiji. You’re [CM Bommai] no match for us. If we can condemn attacks on Hindus and kill Gandhi, you think we can’t think about you all?’ Dharmendra stated.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Dharmendra was taken into custody on Sunday after a complaint was filed at Barke police station by HMS state president Lohith Kumar for misusing the organization’s name and threatening CM Bommai. As of yet, no one has apprehended the remaining accused at the press conference.