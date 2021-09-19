Tourists with limited validity visas who are ‘fully vaccinated’ can enter this country

Following an announcement by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Indonesia has reopened a few of its borders to foreigners. The regulation reopened applications for tourist visas and visas for limited stays for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Foreigners with diplomatic and service visas were previously the only ones allowed into the country. ‘As a result of Ministerial Regulation No. 34/2021, those already in possession of a valid tourist or short-stay visa are also allowed to enter Indonesia,’ said Arya Pradhana Anggakara, the Directorate General of Immigration’s spokesman.

In addition, the government has also decided to open international borders at six transportation hubs, including the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang city, Banten province, the Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado city, North Sulawesi province, the seaports in Batam city, Riau Islands province, and Nunukan, North Kalimantan province, as well as the land border posts of Aruk and Entikong in West Kalimantan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Thursday, the ports and land borders mentioned above were reopened for international tourists, while the airports had been reopened since Friday, Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said. Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said that due to the decrease in daily cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia, reopening of Bali should be possible in October.

Panjaitan said at a virtual press conference that if the number of cases continues to fall, reopening Bali in October should be possible. Indonesia prioritizes tourists from countries with controlled cases of Covid-19. Indonesians and foreigners who are planning to travel to the archipelago must be fully-vaccinated as well as show vaccination certificates and negative PCR test results taken no more than 72 hours before departure, according to the Transportation Ministry. The travellers must take another PCR test upon arrival and undergo eight days of quarantine if they are found to be negative.

After eight days, the PCR test will need to be negative once more. Both Indonesians and foreigners are required to complete the Electronic Health Alert Card (E-HAC) inside the PeduliLindungi contact tracing application. In addition, foreigners must provide proof of health insurance coverage, which is expected to cover the individual’s medical expenses, including Covid-19, while in Indonesia.

During September 15 and 17, 974 foreigners entered Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, and 874 departed. Meanwhile, the airport recorded 2,961 Indonesians returning home and 3,418 leaving the country. Over 15,343 foreigners entered Indonesia between August 1 and September 17, while 22,122 left the country, said Sam Fernando, head of the immigration agency’s public relations and information technology division. Meanwhile, 51,658 Indonesians returned to the country and 50,925 left.