‘Bhai acting me bhi gold’: Netizens laud Neeraj Chopra’s acting skills in new ad

India’s pride Neeraj Chopra, who earned a gold medal in the Javelin Throw at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics this year, has wowed the nation with another of his hidden talents, acting. His most recent ad has gone viral, with everyone applauding his acting abilities.

Neeraj Chopra nails his performance in his first Javelin advertisement for CRED, while donning several personas, leaving netizens speechless. Harsh Beniwal praised him by saying: ‘Bhai acting me bhi gold.’ Vinesh Phogat wrote: ‘Chopra!!! Chhupa rustam.’

Similar advertisements starring Rahul Dravid and Team India players from the 1990s were previously released by CRED for prior campaigns. Neeraj Chopra, 23, became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics and the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to earn an individual gold medal in the Games.

Chopra was recently seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was accompanied by India’s goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh.