Hulk reveals his wife, who is his ex-wife’s niece, is pregnant with his 4th child

Brazil’s football star Hulk has revealed the niece of his ex-wife is pregnant with his fourth child. Camila Angelo, 35, confirmed she is expecting in an Instagram post that included footage of them kissing.

Hulk began dating the 32-year-old – niece of his ex-wife Iran Angelo – in late 2019 after ending his 12-year relationship with his former lover only months earlier. The pair married in March 2020, while Hulk was still playing for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG after splitting from his ex-wife and mother of his two sons and daughter.

The former Porto player shared photos of the couple holding ultrasound scans of the unborn baby on Instagram. The caption reads: ‘Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child. My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you God. We are already looking forward to receiving you child, and we love you unconditionally. Come full of health my baby.’

In a homemade video, Hulk also danced with Camila, lifting her up as she held hospital pictures.

In December 2019, he disclosed his relationship with Camila to his family and kids. The player’s spokesman said at the time: ‘Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth. It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.’

Read also: ‘Beautiful things after bad storm’, says Shilpa Shetty

Iran has since spoken out about the pain that her ex-husband’s relationship with her niece has caused her, but Hulk has criticized her for treating him ‘like a monster’ and has addressed her allegations of infidelity.

‘I never had a relationship with Camila when I was married. I am a man. I was not happy in my marriage,’ he said. ‘I had countless reasons. I spent my entire marriage betraying Iran. She lived a single life. She just wanted to have the status of wife of the Hulk. Camila came to China. I don’t think I’m an ugly person and I‘m young. Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single.’