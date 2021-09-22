Baseless: Radhe Shyam makers on reports of rift between Pooja & Prabhas

The romantic drama Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is scheduled to release on Makar Sankranti, next year. From the moment the movie was announced, it has remained the talk of the town and moviegoers are reeling at all the pictures of Prabhas and Pooja. However, there are reports of a rift between the leading couple of the film.

UV Creations has clarified that the claims are ‘baseless’. Radhe Shyam released a statement, ‘These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. They share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry.’

In the entertainment industry, rumour mills have always been rife. According to the production house, ‘Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots and in fact, she is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.’

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam will be released nationwide on January 14th, 2022.