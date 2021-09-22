‘No dates to take up film till 2023 but trolls call me jobless’: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, once known for clapping back at trolls, says she no longer engages in online fights. Some people call her jobless, even though her diary is full for the next two years, but she says she is ‘way too secure’ to reply to them.

Taapsee recently appeared in the horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi, which aired on Disney+ Hotstar last week. The actress will appear in upcoming films including Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj; Looop Lapeta, the remake of the German hit Run Lola Run; Rashmi Rocket; Blurr, which marks her maiden production; and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa.

Taapsee said in an interview with The News Minute that she no longer responds to trolls. ‘I ignore most trolls, because most are bots or unleashed in a coordinated campaign. They have nothing substantial to offer, and get triggered when you are successful. It gets amusing to watch. They call me jobless, when I don’t have time to take up a film till 2023. But, I’m way too secure to react to that,’ she said.

Taapsee made an exception on Monday when she replied to a tweet criticizing her physique. In response to a picture showing Taapsee from behind, a Bollywood news-focused Twitter account wrote, ‘Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this).’ She replied, ‘All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.’

In a previous interview with SpotboyE, Taapsee said that her family members get affected when she is trolled, but that she has discussed the issue with them. In addition, she said that she would not stop expressing her views. ‘Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll,’ she said.