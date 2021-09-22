‘Religion column on OP ticket’: Khalid Rahman slams hospital management

Director Khalid Rahman slams hospital management for asking patients to mention ‘religion’ on patient register. Khalid has responded to the issue, by writing ‘nil’ in the column. He also shared a picture of the application form asking him to write religion, on social media.

‘Why should a medical institution asking for religion before check up? Shame’, the director captioned. He also cited Medical Trust Hospital in his post. Many people came forward, supporting Khalid on this issue.

Why should a medical institution asking for religion before check up?Medical Trust Hospital Shame Posted by Khalid Rahman on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The director made his debut through Asif- Rajisha movie ‘Anuraga Karikkin vellam’. His other movies are Mammootty starrer ‘unda’ and ‘Love’.

