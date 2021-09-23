Nation on High alert: ISI planning major terror attack in India, reports

A terror alert was issued on September 18 as a result of intelligence inputs suggesting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was planning to allegedly conduct a large terror attack in India. Several intelligence agencies have informed us that the ISI plans to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a lunch box to trigger a blast. Sources say the plan is to target ‘crowded places’ during festival seasons.

There is also a possibility that terrorists may attempt to enter during this time. It is a large-scale operation that involves men, materials, and finances, according to intelligence sources. On Thursday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell foiled a Pakistan-organised terror module planning to carry out attacks on Navratri and Ramlila.

In connection with the case, six people were apprehended, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists. The Delhi Police reported that they recovered RDX-equipped IEDs from them in the course of the investigation.