Teaser of ‘Valimai’ starring Ajith Kumar released: Watch it here

Sep 23, 2021, 11:57 pm IST

Chennai: The teaser  of upcoming Tamil film ‘Valimai’ starring Ajith Kumar was released. The film bankrolled by Boney Kapoor will be released on Pongal 2022.

The film is directed by H Vinoth. The film marks the second collaboration of H Vinoth with Ajith. The two worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Bollywood film ‘Pink’.

The film also has Huma Quereshi, Pugazh, Yogi Babu, and Kartikeya in the lead roles. The music of the film is done by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

