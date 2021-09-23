With Korean culture gaining acclaim, KTO hosts virtual event for Indian audiences

Korean tourism gets a boost! Korean culture is gaining a strong fan base in India with the penetration of K-Pop. According to a report by news agency PTI, Korea Tourism Organization has decided to launch a series of unique virtual experiences for Indians, along with social media contests and special offers on Korean products. For this reason, the organization has partnered up with several brands so as to create virtual experiences for Korean culture lovers as well as travelers, since travel restrictions are still in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s virtual event, called KXperience, will run from November 15 through December 25 and will include K-Beauty, K-Pop, K-Drama, K-Food, along with discounts on Korean products. According to the report, KTO New Delhi office Director Young-Geul Choi said that the organization had noticed an increase in Indian interest in K-Drama, K-Pop, and K-Food. The purpose of this virtual event is to keep Korea enthusiasts and travelers in India engaged with Korea’s culture until the physical restrictions are lifted and they can travel there again.

KTO is also conducting the K Challenge as part of the experience, in which fans are encouraged to watch the KXperience videos on the BookMyShow platform and create their own versions. Following this, they can share their versions with the hashtag ‘#KXperience’, with the possibility of winning prizes. There is a high probability that this experience will be popular among Korean lovers in India, who have grown in number over the last few years, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.