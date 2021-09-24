BTS with Coldplay release their new single ‘My Universe’ lyric video

After months of speculations and rumours, popular South Korean band BTS collaborates with Coldplay, for the highly-anticipated single ‘My Universe’. The new single, which is a love song, has released its lyrical version, in English and Korean, and will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band’s album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, scheduled to be released on October 15.

‘You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside’, Martin sings, with BTS joining in with its Korean lyrics.

Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, while Big Hit, the domain behind K Pop giants BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

After the official release today, BTS and Coldplay will also star in a special documentary, scheduled for 26th September. After this, an acoustic version is set to release on the 27th, alongside the final and official music video.

BTS band, comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook, recently sat down with Coldplay lead Chris Martin, for a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series ‘Released’ ahead of the premiere of ‘BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge version)’.

In February this year, the Korean group has covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit number ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged. After this, the Coldplay group shared a link of BTS’ special performance on Twitter, writing ‘beautiful’ in Korean and signed ‘Love’ in English, along with the initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion.