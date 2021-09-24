Country resume visa on arrival for foreign tourists

Kathmandu: Nepal government has decided to resume visa on arrival services for vaccinated foreign passengers coming to the country. The country has also lifted the 7-day mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign tourists. The government took this decision to boost the tourism sector, which is the major revenue source of the country.

As per the new announcement, all foreign passengers who were fully vaccinated can obtain visas on arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and other entry points, including buses from neighbouring India. The passengers must have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days in advance.

They must also submit a Covid-19 negative test report – RT-PCR/Gene Expert/ True NAAT tests- conducted 72 hours before arrival. Unvaccinated passengers will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine.

Meanwhile, two major airlines in Nepal has also announced resumption of mountain flights. The one-hour mountain flight takes passengers to a height of about 25,000 ft on either side of Mt Everest. Yeti Airlines announced that services will begin from next Sunday. Buddha Air will start operation from next week.