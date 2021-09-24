Diesel price hiked for first time in over two months

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing companies in the country increased the price of diesel. This is the first hike in the diesel price in over two months. Petrol rates remain unchanged.

The rate of diesel was hiked to Rs 88.82 per litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.41 in Mumbai. Petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre in Delhi and Rs 107.26 in Mumbai.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had not revised the fuel rates since September 5. The price of crude oil has surged sharply in the international market this week. Oil rates are up 2% for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain. On Friday, global benchmark Brent crude rose to US dollar 77.50 a barrel.

Since the last price revision on September 5, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around US dollar 6-7 per barrel.