Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot today met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This is Sachin Pilot’s second meeting with the Congress leaders in last 10 days.

As per reports, the Congress will reshuffle the Rajasthan cabinet soon. Ajay Maken, In-charge of Congress in the state had earlier announced that the roadmap is ready for a cabinet expansion and organizational reshuffle in the state. The state Congress is witnessing a tug of war for power between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was the deputy chief minister and Rajasthan state unit president till July 2020 but resigned from both posts after he expressed his discontent with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier, the Congress leadership had replaced Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi. This has raised hopes in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where two chief minister aspirants — TS Singh Deo and Sachin Pilot — are waiting for their turn.