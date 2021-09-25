Dubai to soon have world’s biggest art piece tower

Dubai is about to get an iconic 50-storey tower, which will feature the world’s biggest piece of art as a building.

Clothespin Tower, as it will be called, will rise in Dubai by 2026 in an undisclosed location. It will be the first piece of art that will allow people to be a part of by viewing it, entering it, and living in it. This massive skyscraper, which is expected to be 170m high, will take the form of a clothespin. Under the guidance of Israeli artist Zygo, renowned for his groundbreaking sculptures, the clothespin project is slated to take on a new dimension of significance. The clothespin concept is based on Zygo’s theory, which shows that it is a whole object made of two identical halves. They don’t mean anything apart from each other, but together they are a useful tool – a clothespin. Zygo calls symbolizes unity, love, peace, and togetherness.

The first art-piece tower in the world will have commercial space for a shopping center, contemporary art galleries, and restaurants, while another part of it will have a luxury hotel and residential apartments.

A unique feature of the tower is that it will accept cryptocurrencies. A person can use cryptocurrency to make purchases at the mall, hotel, and shops in the tower. In order to introduce UAE residents to clothespins and what they mean, the Clothespin Tower team has already done a soft launch at Zygo Art Gallery in Wafi Mall in Dubai. It presented a collection of Zygo’s work over the years, including new pieces that had never been exhibited before. The team will officially launch the gallery and reveal the Clothespin Tower concept on October 5 at the gallery in the presence of the artist, who will be visiting the UAE for the first time for the official launch.

According to him, construction on the tower will begin in 2023 and be completed in 2026. ‘It is not just another beautiful and cool skyscraper in the emirates; it comprises a deep philosophical concept with highly emotional significance. The idea is to make art accessible to all, offering a new emotional experience to its inhabitants. Residents and guests can visit, live and work within the largest art piece ever created,’ Carl told Khaleej Times.