You can lick what I cropped: Harbhajan as troll accuses him of cropping MSD in T20 WC pic

Sep 25, 2021, 07:50 am IST

India senior spinner, Harbhajan Singh, debunked a troll who claimed that he cropped MS Dhoni out of a 2007 T20 World Cup celebration picture. On the 14th anniversary of India’s first T20 World Cup victory, Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback photograph on Friday.

Sharing the picture, the senior Indian cricketer wrote: ‘When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality #champions  #T20WorldCup2007 #TeamIndia.’ He also added a Trophy emoji to one of the sides of the image and a Twitter user claimed that he omitted Dhoni from the team shot on purpose. The off-spinner responded with a ferocious retort.

The 41-year-old took down the emoji, which was shown to represent a cameraman bending down to snap a low picture of their celebration. ‘Now u can lick what u see in the picture I cropped,’ he replied to the troll.

India won the 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final.

