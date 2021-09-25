You can lick what I cropped: Harbhajan as troll accuses him of cropping MSD in T20 WC pic

India senior spinner, Harbhajan Singh, debunked a troll who claimed that he cropped MS Dhoni out of a 2007 T20 World Cup celebration picture. On the 14th anniversary of India’s first T20 World Cup victory, Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback photograph on Friday.

Sharing the picture, the senior Indian cricketer wrote: ‘When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality #champions #T20WorldCup2007 #TeamIndia.’ He also added a Trophy emoji to one of the sides of the image and a Twitter user claimed that he omitted Dhoni from the team shot on purpose. The off-spinner responded with a ferocious retort.

When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality #champions #T20WorldCup2007 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fuOWN2VLba — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2021

The 41-year-old took down the emoji, which was shown to represent a cameraman bending down to snap a low picture of their celebration. ‘Now u can lick what u see in the picture I cropped,’ he replied to the troll.

Also Read: Who is 24-year-old Shubham Kumar, topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020?

Now u can lick what u see in the picture I cropped https://t.co/K5m8mHU2go pic.twitter.com/LRrLf2LsME — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2021

India won the 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final.