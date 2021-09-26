‘Congress cannot take steps for the country’s development’: Dushyant Chautala

Jaipur: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala hit out at Congress and said that the party cannot take steps for the development of the country as it did not trust its leadership. The JJP leader also said that Congress will soon face problems in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

‘One can see turmoil in Chhattisgarh shortly. Looking at Punjab’s situation, it may also be seen in Rajasthan. It will be the last few steps towards Congress’ end. The party who does not trust its leadership, cannot take steps for the country’s development’, said Chautala.

Congress high command has removed Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of Chief Minister in Punjab. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. There were rumours that Congress will also launch a leadership change in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is witnessing a tug of war for power between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was the deputy chief minister and Rajasthan state unit president till July 2020 but resigned from both posts after he expressed his discontent with Ashok Gehlot.

Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the only states where Congress party is in power.