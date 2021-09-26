Man gulps down 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes, dies of gas buildup

If you love Coca-Cola, this might change the way you think about the soft drink. A Chinese man allegedly died after drinking 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes. According to the Daily Mail, the man’s rapid consumption led to a fatal gas buildup in his body that deprived his liver of oxygen and ultimately led to his death. ‘Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology’ reported the freak accident. After experiencing severe stomach pain for six hours, the unidentified man went to the Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing.

According to the tests carried out on the patient, who had no underlying health conditions, his heart rate was elevated, his blood pressure was low, and his breathing was rapid. In his intestine and portal vein, CT scans revealed pneumatosis, an abnormal buildup of gas. According to the report, the scans showed hepatic ischemia, also known as ‘shock liver’, which results from a lack of oxygen to the organ.

In an attempt to save the man, the medical staff released gas from his digestive system. They also administered medication to protect his liver and other body parts from further damage, according to the Daily Mail. Doctor’s efforts failed to cure the man, and he died 18 hours after treatment after his condition worsened.