‘Don’t treat these young doctors like footballs’: SC to govt in changes to NEET pattern

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court questioned the National Board of Examinations and the National Medical Commission over the last minute changes in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Superspecialty (NEET-SS) Exams 2021.

Considering a writ petition submitted by 41 PG doctors challenging changes in their course syllabus, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna questioned why the changes couldn’t be implemented next year. ‘Why has the notice been issued? Students start preparing for super specialty courses months & months in advance. Why is the need to change the same last minute before the exam? Why can you not proceed with the changes from the following year?’, Justice Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate Maninder Singh who was representing the National Board of Examinations.

Justice Chandrachud said, ‘Don’t treat this young doctors as footballs in the game of power. Hold the meeting and put your house on order. We can’t put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats’. In its order, the bench requested that the NBE and the NMC consult with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ‘This is so important for their career. Now you cannot introduce changes last minute’, Justice Chandrachud reiterated.

As per the plea filed through advocate Javedur Rahman, aspirants have prepared on the pattern that has been in place for the last three years, especially since earlier changes in the pattern and the schedule, when proposed, were made public six months before the exam. In the plea, it was stated that the dates for NEET-SS 2021 had been announced on July 23, but the new pattern was made public more than a month later on August 31, 2021, ‘when only 2 months remained before the NEET-SS, 2021 exams to be held on the 13th and 14th of November, 2021.’