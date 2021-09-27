Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for employees announced

Dubai: Government employees working in Dubai will get six days of paid leaves to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai. This decision was taken as per the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022.

‘Expo 2020 is a unique event that will bring the world to Dubai. They will bring their knowledge, cultures and creativity from around the globe. Our goal is to implement the Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’ practically. We want our team to be familiar with creative ideas from all over the world’, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The expo will begin on October 1 and will end on March 31st, 2022. 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the mega event. The Expo will host 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets and 60 live events each day.

Tickets are available online and in the convenience stores at the Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations. Tickets are categorized into three tiers – one-day tickets are priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495.