Gulf country extends deadline for registering work contracts for expats

Muscat: Oman has extended the deadline for registering work contracts for expats. The Ministry of Labour in the country announced this.

As per the new order, a grace period will be given to business owners and institutions to complete the registration of the work contracts for the expatriate workforce. The deadline is extended till December 31.

‘The Ministry of Labour announced certain facilities related to the procedures provided by the government to institutions and companies in the private sector and the workforce to regulate labour. An additional period of time is granted to business owners and institutions for completing registration of work contracts for the expats workforce until December 31, 2021’, the order issued by the Ministry reads.