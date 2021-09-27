Flight lieutenant arrested in Coimbatore for alleged rape of colleague

A Flight Lieutenant of the Indian Airforce College at Redfields, Coimbatore, has been detained for allegedly raping a female IAF officer. The accused officer was placed under judicial custody and is now being held at the Udumalpet prison under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for rape).

According to the reports, the alleged event occurred two weeks ago, and the female officer apparently filed a complaint with the IAF authorities, but no action has been taken since. After that, a police complaint was made with the Coimbatore Police, with the complainant allegedly stating that she was dissatisfied with the IAF’s investigation. The Coimbatore Police Commissioner’s office instructed the All Women’s Police Station in Gandhipuram to investigate.

The 29-year-old female officer, who resides at the college facilities was injured on September 10, while playing a sport. She apparently took medicine and went to sleep in her room, and when she awoke in the middle of the night, she had been sexually abused.

Also Read: Amazon termed as ‘East India Company 2.0’ by RSS-linked magazine

Following the inquiry, Chhattisgarh Flight Lieutenant Amrinder was brought to a judge’s house and forced to surrender. Amrinder’s lawyer argued in court that the Coimbatore police did not have the jurisdiction to conduct the inquiry against an air force member and a trial should be held in a defense court. The police have requested for more time to file a counter-affidavit.