Single-screen owners urge Rohit Shetty to support reopening theatres

Ever since Rohit Shetty announced that Sooryavanshi, his highly anticipated cop drama, would be released, he has been making headlines. This year, the film will be released on Diwali, which happens to be the new entry in his cop drama universe. The announcement came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed theatres will open throughout the state from October 22. Theatre owners are happy with this news, but single screen owners are yet to benefit.

In addition to the release of Sooryavanshi in theaters, the owners of single screen theatres have requested Rohit to ask Thackeray to reopen their theatres too. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nitin Datar of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association said, ‘We are happy to hear that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is releasing on Diwali and his films are a great content for single screens. We have one request to Mr. Shetty that he should speak to the state government about single screens and ask them to support us in reopening our cinemas. most of the theatres’ electricity has been disconnection, we need a hike in service charge so that we can maintain our cinema halls and other rebates so that we are ready to release his film on Diwali.’

It should be noted that the single screen owners will meet on September 30th to discuss the reopening of theatres. Thackeray has also said that the government is working on the standard operating procedure for the same. The tweet read, ‘Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theatres in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon.’