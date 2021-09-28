28-year-old former Indian Idol contestant involved in over 100 cases of robbery in Delhi

New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi police arrested a 28-year-old national-level taekwondo player who also participated in the TV show Indian Idol for allegedly being involved in over 100 cases of theft and robberies.

According to them, the accused is Suraj alias ‘Fighter,’ who lives in Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar. This is not his first arrest, in fact he was arrested in 2017 for allegedly being involved in more than 12 robberies.

The police were patrolling the Moti Nagar area in Delhi on Wednesday when they noticed a suspicious looking man on a scooter, which led to the man being arrested. According to a senior police officer, the scooter was stolen from Kirti Nagar area. Police said he confessed to stealing many mobile phones and 2.5 kg of gold from the area of Subzi Mandi police station in north Delhi during questioning.

With his two associates, he committed the robbery with two of his associates on a motorcycle using a country-made pistol and a knife. The officer also said he confessed to having committed over 100 snatchings in different parts of Delhi, particularly in the west, outer, central, and north districts. In addition to the pistol, the police confiscated 55 mobile phones and five scooters from him.

Suraj is a graduate of Delhi University. As a taekwondo athlete, he has won two national gold medals. He’s also an excellent singer who participated in the four seasons of Indian Idol in 2008 and reached the top 50, the police said.