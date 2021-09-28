Bullet found in rib cage of 35-yr-old man who thought he was ‘scratched by a cat’

Jaipur: In a first-of-its-kind incident, a Rajasthan man initially did not visit the doctor after he thought of a gunshot as a ‘cat scratch’. The 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his rib cage, but thought it was a scratch from a cat. However, doctors were able to extract a bullet from his body.

Neem Chand, who works as a lineman in Rajasthan’s Raniwara area, experienced a slight pain in his abdomen near the kidneys while he was sleeping. Without thinking that it could be a gunshot, the 35-year-old didn’t report the incident to his room partners who were sleeping next to him. After nearly seven hours of sleep, he forgot about the injury, but it wasn’t long before one of his roommates found a bullet casing lying near his stomach. Chand revealed the pain and later realized it was not a ‘cat scratch’.

When Chand reached the hospital, doctors suggested an X-ray and it revealed that a bullet had lodged under his skin, missing his vital organs but injuring his ribcage. He was soon treated, and the doctors removed the bullet from his rib cage. Since he saw doctors before much delay, he is not in danger.

Read also: ‘Gold rings for members who get more people to join party’: TN Congress leader

Additionally, the surgeons successfully removed the bullet and sterilized the wound. He is expected to fully recover within a few weeks, according to his doctors. Chand and his roommates are however unaware of the gunshot. In the meantime, the local police have registered a case of attempted murder, and investigations are underway.