Kuwait based airline resumes one more service

Kuwait City: Kuwait based air carrier, Jazeera Airways has resumed flight operations between Kuwait and Oman. The airline will operate two flights a week on Monday and Friday between Kuwait International Airport and Muscat International Airport.

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport and has rights to fly to 50 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe.

Also Read: DGCA announces it’s decision on international flight

At present, the air carrier operates a fleet of 16 aircraft, eight of the A320 model and eight of the A320neo model. One further A320neo will be delivered this year. It aims to expand its services to 50 destinations in 2022.