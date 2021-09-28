WhatsApp will not be available on these Android and iOS phones: Complete list

Mumbai: WhatsApp will stop supporting several Android and iOS smartphones from November 1. The Facebook owned WhatsApp released the complete list of these smartphones.

As per the messaging app, it will stop functioning on smartphones that use Android 4.0.3 or earlier, as well as Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier. WhatsApp’s list of Android phones includes models from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus. These smartphones will no longer receive security upgrades or new features, resulting in apps becoming obsolete on these older devices.

Also Read: Samsung launched Galaxy M52 5G in India: Know specifications and price

Complete list of smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Series: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 small, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2

LG: Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S

Apple iPhone: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus