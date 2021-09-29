Actor Siddharth flies to London for a minor surgery

Siddharth, Tamil and Telugu actor, recently travelled to London for minor surgery. The news broke when he missed the trailer launch of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’ and when asked for an explanation, the team claimed that he was undergoing surgery. The actor was spotted at Chennai’s airport a few days later.

During the media interaction for the ‘Maha Samudram’ trailer launch, director Ajay Bhupathi revealed that Siddharth has gone to London for a surgery and will return soon. Details about his surgery are yet to be revealed. ‘Maha Samudram’ is tipped to be a love story starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel. The trailer for the film was released recently and was very well received by audiences. Prabhas gave the trailer high marks.

Read also: Over 470 students to be awarded PhD at JNU’s 5th convocation

Siddharth last appeared in Tollywood in 2013 in ‘Jabardasth’. ‘Maha Samudram’ will mark his return to Tollywood. The film will star Siddharth as the second protagonist and Sharwanand as the first. The film is being bankrolled by Anil Sunkara on behalf of AK Entertainments. It will be a bilingual film in Telugu and Tamil. It will be released on October 14, 2021.

Siddharth is currently awaiting the release of ‘Orey Baammardhi’, the Telugu dub of ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’. He is also working on a Hindi television series, ‘Escaype Live’.