Emirates Airline announces extension of flight suspension

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced that the flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until October 10th, 2021.The airline updated that passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the airline also announced that it will resume flights to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) from December 10. The airline will use its B777 aircraft for the service.

Flight EK015, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 07:40 and arrive in London Gatwick (LGW) at 11:40, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 13:35 and arrive in Dubai at 00:40 the following day (all times are local).