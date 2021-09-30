Bullet owner fined Rs 16,000 for noise pollution, attempts self-immolation

Meerut: A man tried self-immolation after being fined by traffic cops for a hefty amount of Rs 16,000 in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut region.

The city traffic cops have been on a mission to enforce severe traffic laws and deal with other traffic infractions. On Tuesday, the man, named Rohit, a resident of Lal Park on Gangaangar-Mawana Road, was stopped by a traffic police inspector near Saket Crossing and fined him for noise pollution caused by his bullet motorbike. This caused the man to create a ruckus on the spot.

Next day, Rohit and his family went to the office of SP Traffic JK Srivastava to complain about the matter. In addition, he reported that Traffic Inspector Anil Kumar Mishra threatened him with an encounter. After receiving no help from the SP office, the family went to Commissioner Crossing on Wednesday and Rohit doused himself with kerosene. The officers on the scene quickly intervened, snatching the bottle from him and arrested all three of them.

Vineet Bhatnagar, SP City said: ‘We have launched a drive for creating noise pollution. We have arrested all three of them for attempting self-immolation. A case is being filed against them and further action is underway.’