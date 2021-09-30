Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE lifts block on internet calls

Dubai: The ban on internet call has been lifted by the authorities in UAE. The authorities eased the restriction to make calls over WhatsApp and other internet apps in the grounds of the Expo 2020 Dubai. As per reports in Reuters, some smartphone users in the UAE have been able to make phone calls using WhatsApp, Skype and other internet apps.

Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, the cyber security head of the UAE government had revealed earlier that the authority is planning to lift the ban on some Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like WhatsApp and Facetime in the country.

UAE earlier banned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services in the country. To make inter phone calls smartphone users are required to use paid apps such as Botim. Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype for Businesses, however, have been made available for use to enable remote work and learning during the Covid-19 pandemic time.