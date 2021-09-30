Nushrratt gets Best Actress nomination at Asia Contents Awards

New Delhi: The Busan International Film Festival has nominated Nushrratt Bharuccha for Best Actress for her role in the Netflix anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, in which she plays the role of Meenal in the short film ‘Khilauna’.

The ‘Dream Girl’ actor shared a photo of her award nomination on Wednesday, reposted by Dharmatic Entertainment, the production company behind ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. ‘Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honoured to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ journey is still getting sweeter by the day,’ Nushrratt captioned the post.

‘Khilauna’ is the dark and twisted tale of a housekeeper (Nushratt) and her little sister (Inayat Verma), directed by Raj Mehta. Abhishek Banerjee also appears in the film as Sushil, who works as an ironer for a living.

On his Instagram Story, Abhishek shared the list of nominations for Nushratt and wrote, ‘Congratulations @nushrattbaruccha on your first ever BIFF nomination.’ Nushrratt has been nominated along with Tsuchiya Tao in ‘Alice in Borderland’, Song Jia in ‘A Little Dilemma’, Bae Doo-na in ‘Stranger 2’ and Lee Si-young in ‘Sweet Home’.

Additionally, Ali Fazal earned a nomination for Best Actor at the Asia Content Awards for his role as Ipsit Nair in ‘Forget Me Not’, which is one of four films in Netflix’s ‘Ray’ anthology.

In the third Asian Contents Awards (ACA), the festival’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM) is hosting the event. ACA showcases outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.

The Busan International Film Festival is scheduled for October 6-15.