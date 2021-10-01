Police officers involved in serious offences to be dismissed: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said on Thursday that illegal actions by Police officers will not be tolerated and anybody found guilty of very serious offences would be fired. He further stated that any corrupted police officers and staff should not be assigned to key field missions. Yogi Adityanath delivered these police-specific directives at the Covid-19 review meeting.

The CM made the comment after a Kanpur businessman died at a hotel in his hometown of Gorakhpur. Manish Gupta, 36, died on Monday night after reportedly being beaten up by police officers, prompting authorities to file a murder complaint against them.

‘Of late, there have been complaints of involvement of police officers, personnel in unauthorised activities. This is just not acceptable. The police department has no place for any such persons. Identify all such personnel, make a list along with the evidence against them and act against them as per the rules and regulations. Dismiss from the police services all such officers and personnel who are found involved in serious crimes. Do not post those with tainted images on any important field postings,’ Yogi Adityanath said, as per the statement issued by the CM’s office.

Officials have also been ordered by the Chief Minister to penalise and confiscate any cars that use unlicensed hooters. He added that such automobiles degrade the road environment and directed to take a firm stance against them.