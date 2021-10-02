Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Hrithik Roshan in Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’: Reports

Aditya Roy Kapur appears to be having a great year. The actor has been cast as the lead actor in the Indian remake of John Le Carre’s spy thriller ‘The Night Manager.’ Previously, Hrithik Roshan was set to play Jonathan Pine, a British mini-series character played by Tom Hiddleston.

According to a source, ‘the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character done by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different avatar altogether.’

The Night Manager is a 1993 novel by John Le Carre, a British novelist who died in December 2020. The plot revolves around a former soldier who works as a night manager at a luxury hotel and is recruited by a government espionage organisation to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle.

David Farr adapted the book for the BBC and AMC, and Susanne Bier directed the series. The ensemble also includes Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Tom Hollander, in addition to Hiddleston. The Indian adaptation will be directed by Sandeep Modi, the co-director of Ram Madhvani’s Emmay-nominated series ‘Aarya.’ The series is scheduled to hit the floors in the first quarter of next year.