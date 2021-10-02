Australia reports 2,355 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant

Canberra: 2355 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant were reported in Australia on Saturday. 1,488 cases were reported from Victoria state and New South Wales reported 813 cases and 10 deaths.

Victoria, one of the most populous state in the country is under lockdown since August 5. The capital city of New South Wales, Sydney is under lockdown since June 26. As per data released by the health department in the country, around 55% of Australians were fully vaccinated as of October 1 and nearly 80% have received at least one shot. Nearly 88% of the New South Wales`s population have been partially vaccinated and 65% were fully vaccinated.

Australian government earlier announced that the travel ban will be lifted for some states when 80% of people were fully vaccinated. Australia earlier in last year had imposed a travel ban on citizens. Only a limited number of people have been granted a permit to leave the country for critical business or humanitarian reasons. Citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to return from abroad, subject to quota limits and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.