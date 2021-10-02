State government announces relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions, issues new guidelines

Aizwal: The Mizoram government has eased some Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 3 and will remain in force in the state till October 16.

As per the new guidelines churches will be allowed to reopen on Saturday and Sunday in Aizawl Municipality Corporation (AMC). Only 50% seating capacity will be allowed in churches. The government had allowed churches to reopen in other parts of the state from August 22nd.

School and other higher education institutions will continue to remain closed in AMC area but training institutes will be allowed to re-open with 50% capacity. Educational institutions were reopened in other parts of the state from August 15. Public parks in the AMC area will be opened for public from October 3 for 50 people at a time.

The government also increased the number of attendees in funerals and weddings in AMC to 30 to 50 or 50% of the seating capacity, whichever is less. Social and public gatherings will be allowed in the area with 50 attendees or 50% seating capacity, whichever is less. All commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants and tourist lodges can operate. Also, all government offices in the state will now open with full staff. But the night curfew will continue to be imposed in all district headquarters between 8 pm and 4 am.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,626 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. The overall infection tally reached at 96,456 and death toll at 314. 1,677 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recovery to 79,781. Over 6.82 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday, of which 4.47 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.