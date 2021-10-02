Terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF party

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists lobbed a granade on the patrolling party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists also opened fire at the CRPF jawans. Any injuries or loss of life were not reported in the attack.

Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a man hunt for the attackers. Additional police parties have reached the spot.

Earlier on last week, the security forces had gunned down two terrorists in Watrina village in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family members.