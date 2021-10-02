Watch out! Google is creating god! Danger detected by this man

A huge controversy has been sparked about an accusation – Google created God. It relates to artificial intelligence experiments. This raises the question: Is AI dangerous? Former Google executive Mo Gawdat has sounded the alarm regarding a similar miracle. In fact, he goes on to say that humanity is creating God with the current pace of AI development!

Quite recently, Elon Musk made the same point. At the time of Gawdat’s departure, Google’s Research and Development division was called Google X, and Gawdat was its Chief Business Officer. Gawdat experienced some of Google’s AI applications behind closed doors as one of its leaders in developing AI applications. His warning about humanity creating artificial intelligence that could produce a situation like that of the 1991 Hollywood film Terminator 2 appears in a recent interview with The Times.

Google created God!

Gawdat recalls an experience he had at the company a few years ago. The AI division of Google X was collaborating with Ai developers on robotic arms at the time. Specifically, the researchers wanted to make the arms pick up a ball. But it was nearly impossible. However, things changed and the arms actually managed to pick up the ball.

Gawdat, however, was surprised to see the robotic arms pick up the object and replicate it with ease afterwards. ‘Then I realized something really frightening. They are doing what children will not be able to achieve in two years. And then it dawned on me that they are children. But very, very fast children. The reality is that we are creating God,’ he added.

Read more: ‘Le Grêle’: Cop leaves suicide note revealing 1980s serial killer identity

Is humanity in danger?

According to Gawdat, artificial intelligence could reach the point of technological singularity. In layman’s terms, it means AI could become self-sufficient and become uncontrollable. Changes like these would essentially be irreversible and we could end up in a similar situation to that in Terminator movies