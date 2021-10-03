Japanese man gets Restless Anal Syndrome after Covid in ‘world’s 1st such case’

A Japanese man developed ‘deep anal discomfort’ several weeks after recovering from COVID-19, according to a case report published in BMC Infectious Diseases. The doctors at Tokyo University Hospital diagnosed him with ‘restless anal syndrome’, an unusual form of restless leg syndrome. In medical literature, RLS variants have been described in the abdomen, bladder, and mouth, but this is the first anal presentation.

The 77-year-old man complained of severe pain deep in his anus, measuring 10 cm – the length of a golf pencil. He told doctors that he had a strong urge to move his bowels, but pooping did not alleviate the feeling. Doctors noted that his symptoms intensified in the evening and while sleeping, which is consistent with restless leg syndrome. Additionally, he was also able to get some relief from RLS through exercise.

The man had a colonoscopy and, apart from some hemorrhoids, no trouble was found within his rectum. There were no brain abnormalities, bladder disturbances, or erectile dysfunction. Apart from anxiety and insomnia, the restless feeling was his only health issue since Covid-19.

Read also: Over 1kg of nails, screws, nuts and knives removed from man’s stomach in Lithuania

The man had been admitted to the hospital several weeks earlier with a relatively mild case of Covid-19 that included a sore throat, cough, and fever. During that time, he had a low-grade fever for 10 days and was treated for mild pneumonia. After recovering from his respiratory symptoms, he developed anal discomfort that sent him back to the hospital. As the patient had never experienced restlessness in his anus before, the doctors believed it was likely a Covid-related syndrome. His anus discomfort reduced after receiving Clonazepam, a medication used for seizures.

Long-haul truckers have reported strange lingering symptoms including frequent RLS and other neurological disorders. Symptoms such as brain fog and ringing ears can last for months after the initial infection, putting Covid survivors at risk for psychological distress.