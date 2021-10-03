Over 1kg of nails, screws, nuts and knives removed from man’s stomach in Lithuania

Lithuania: The doctors have removed from a Lithuanian man’s stomach more than one kilogram of nails, screws, nuts and knives. The man complained of severe abdominal pain and was admitted to Klaipeda University Hospital. Several metal objects were being swallowed by the man after he stopped drinking alcohol, doctors reported.

According to Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT, some of the objects removed from the man’s stomach were 10cm (4in) in length. Surgeons described the case as ‘unique’.

The man has now been stabilized and is recovering in the hospital.