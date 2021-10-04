Amy Schumer, pregnant Jennifer Lawrence rally against abortion ban in US

Jennifer Lawrence and comedian Amy Schumer attended the Women’s March in Washington on October 2 to defend women’s access to safe abortions.

Taking to Instagram, the 40- year-old Schumer shared a photo of them in the rally holding sign and wrote: ‘I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice.’

See the post here: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence takes part in pro-abortion rally with Amy Schumer

Lawrence is expecting her first child with her art gallery owner spouse Cooke Maroney, to whom she got married in 2019. Lawrence, dressed in a black and white gingham dress with a denim jacket, held a banner that read: ‘Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.’ Meanwhile, Schumer was holding a blue placard that read, ‘Abortion is essential’ from the Center for Reproductive Rights. Schumer and Lawrence have both been vocal advocates for women’s rights.

Also Read: ‘Scam 1992’ wins Best Drama Series at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Texas approved an abortion law on September 2 that prohibits women from having an abortion after six weeks or a foetal heartbeat was detected. Several women don’t even know if they’re pregnant at six weeks. President Joe Biden had slammed the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn a new Texas law prohibiting most abortions, and instructed federal agencies to do everything possible to protect women and healthcare providers.

As many as 600 abortion marches took place across the United States on Saturday, according to People magazine, as the Supreme Court prepared to weigh another tight prohibition on abortion rights. Schumer’s uterus was recently removed after she was diagnosed with endometriosis.