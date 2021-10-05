Madhya Pradesh BJP MP fined for violating Motor Vehicle Act

Indore: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, was imposed a fine of Rs 1,500, for the violation of Motor Vehicle Act in by-poll-bound Khandwa on Monday.

The vehicle was parked in Bombay Bazar, the main commercial area of Khandwa city, with a hooter and an extended nameplate with ‘Sansad Indore’ (Indore Member of Parliament) written on it. Traffic sub-inspector Devendra Singh Parihar said that putting up such a nameplate and hooter is a violation of Motor Vehicle Rules, for which they fined the MP.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a lock was put up on Lalwani’s vehicle and it was removed only after the fine was paid by the driver of the vehicle. Lalwani had come to Khandwa to campaign for the up-coming Lok Sabha by-polls, to be held on October 30.