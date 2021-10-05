Madhya Pradesh: Woman delivers baby in tractor as govt ambulance fails to arrive

Panna: A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a baby in a tractor-trolley on Monday after an ambulance service operated by the government failed to arrive in time to take her to a hospital, kin says.

Her relative Santram Patel said the woman waited unsuccessfully for the state-run ambulance service, ‘Janani Express’ to arrive at Devgaon, where she lived, some 10 kilometres from Ajaigarh tehsil. ‘I called 108 (an ambulance helpline) four times at around 1 pm. I was told it will reach within 10 minutes. After the ambulance didn’t arrive for two hours, we brought her to Ajaigarh Community Health Centre by tractor-trolley, but she delivered midway,’ he said.

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) RK Pandey claims to be unaware of the incident, but stated that action will be taken once more information is obtained and a formal inquiry is initiated.