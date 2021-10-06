Fuel prices hiked again, Petrol, diesel price touch record high

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing companies in the country hiked the price of petrol and diesel. Thus the fuel prices have touched an all-time high. Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel price increased by 35 paise per litre.

This is the second consecutive hike in the price of fuels. Yesterday, petrol and diesel price increased by up to 30 paise per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 102.94 per litre, and diesel is at 91.42 for a litre. petrol is priced at Rs 108.96 for a litre and diesel is at Rs 99.17 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol costs Rs 100.49 per litre and diesel is at Rs 95.93 per litre in Chennai. Petrol price in Kolkata has been revised to Rs103.65, while diesel price has been hiked to Rs94.53 for a litre.

The price of fuels vary from state to state depending on the local taxes imposed by the state governments and transporting charges. According to reports, Rajasthan imposes the highest VAT in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.