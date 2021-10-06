Misleading sales promotion through a social media influencer: Car Showroom fined in Dubai

Dubai: An automobile showroom was fined by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy, for conducting deceptive campaigns, by offering cars with special specifications, benefits and gifts for consumers buying cars, using a social media influencer. The showroom director was summoned to Dubai Economy and was commanded to stop the unlawful promotion.

In an official statement released by the Dubai economy, it stated – ‘Dubai Economy holds the trader responsible for any misleading campaign found on the social media account of the company or conducted through a social media promoter. All business owners are therefore directed to ensure the accuracy of such campaign content and obtain the appropriate permit beforehand’.

Dubai Economy has also asked the consumers to report any case of such misleading campaigns, either through the Dubai Consumer app, the consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.