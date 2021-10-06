Sanaya Irani says she once heard a family saying she ‘looks like a monkey’

In school, actor Sanaya Irani says she was bullied a lot because of her appearance. Once, she heard a family saying that she looks like a monkey in Gujarati. At Zoom’s By Invite Only, Sanaya said, ‘When I was in a boarding school in Ooty… I am really fair, if everybody has noticed, and I was ten times fairer then. I was looked at differently in that school. People looked at me and said ‘white cockroach’ or ‘lizard’.’

‘I heard a Gujarati family once say, ‘She looks like a monkey’. They were saying it in Gujarati but I knew Gujarati, they didn’t know that. We were in school, eating ice cream and they were like ‘look at her’ because I had red cheeks, red nose, all of that. They were like, ‘She looks like a monkey.’ So, for me, when people looked at me, I always connected it to ‘they are going to say something weird about me’,’ she added. When she was younger, Sanaya said she was always noticed for her appearance, and she hated doing that. She added that she wanted to blend in with everyone.

Read also: State govt to operate 4,000 special buses during festive season

Sanaya made her television debut with ‘Left Right Left’ in 2007. After that, she starred as the reclusive and studious Gunjan Bhushan in ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, where she fell in love with television actor Mohit Sehgal. She married him in 2016. In 2017, they competed in Nach Baliye 8, where they were placed as second runner-up. In 2011-12, Sanaya starred with Barun Sobti in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’. The show celebrated its 10th anniversary in June. ‘It has been the most overwhelming and heartwarming experience to have been showered with so much love over the last 10 years. The IPKKND experience had an impact on my life in a way that I could never have imagined, and I will be forever grateful for all the love I received from each of you. Forever grateful,’ she wrote in an Instagram message to fans.