Here are some tips on how to deal with ingrown hair

Skincare is something that everyone should think about depending on their skin type and texture. Ingrown hair is a bothersome problem that is closely connected to skincare. Ingrown hair is generally left behind following hair removal if it is not done properly. It might make the skin feel rough and bumpy.

Many individuals have turned to self-grooming at home during the lockdown as they haven’t been able to go to the salon. Then there are individuals who are predisposed to dealing with rough ingrown hair on the skin. In each of these instances, it’s essential to remember that you don’t have to suffer because there are treatments available to make your skin feel smoother.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, offers some dos and don’ts for dealing with ingrown hair. Following are the tips Dr. Gupta offers:

1. Use a physical exfoliant twice a week to exfoliate your skin.

2. Use a chemical exfoliator once a week to remove dead skin cells.

3. After exfoliating, always moisturise.

4. Always moisten your skin with warm water before shaving or waxing. Hair should be removed in the direction it grows, not the other way around.

5. If you shave or wax now, switch to laser hair removal.

6. Don’t pick at bumps or ingrown hairs! For safe removal, see a doctor.