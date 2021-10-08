‘Neha & I didn’t want Mehr to be alone’: Angad on welcoming 2nd baby

On October 2, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents for the second time. She gave birth to a boy and experienced parenthood once again with her husband Angad Bedi. They have a daughter, Mehr and the couple was overjoyed to welcome their second child, a boy. They shared their joy on social media.

Speaking to a leading news website, Angad talked about their decision to have a second child. According to the new dad in B-Town, no one likes to be alone. Our parents always loved us more than we could ever love them. Siblings are the people we confide in and we turn to when we need someone to lean on. According to him, he and Neha never wanted Mehr to be alone. She was supposed to grow up with a sibling, learn to share and care, and also form a bond that goes beyond everything else.

In addition, Bedi added that when kids play together, they learn so much and understand things that are sometimes left unsaid by parents. Additionally, he said they always wanted their child to have a sibling, and it has happened at the right time. As both of his parents work, the actor said that they would give us lots of attention in their own way. His mother quietly sacrificed a lot. Like her mother, Neha is a working professional who is also a mom. He expressed his gratitude to Neha and his children at the time for the great atmosphere at his house. Angad also believes he is fortunate to have a wife like Neha.

A video of Neha entering the operation theatre was shared by Angad Bedi. She appeared nervous dressed in hospital clothes.