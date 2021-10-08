Salman will be there for my family, old video of SRK resurfaces

Salaman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship has grown over the years. Salman Khan hosted the popular reality game show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ season 3 back in 2018, and Shah Rukh Khan alongwith Rani Mukerji appeared in the grand finale episode as special guests. Now, a video showing SRK saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family has gone viral. Salman has now proven SRK right, after visiting the latter’s residence on October 3 while Aryan Khan’s arrest was in progress.

The video shows Salman Khan asking Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Aapka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have anyone who is always there through thick and thin?)’ To which he replied, ‘Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If ever I am in trouble, more importantly, if my family is ever in trouble, I know you are there).’ Salman nodded his head in agreement as the two became emotional.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUomqB0o-Er/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, Salman Khan was seen arriving at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow after Aryan Khan was taken away by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and six others have been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested by NCB after the agency busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. On Friday, the Esplanade Magistrate Court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 a.m. NCB has been asked to file a reply by that time. Till Friday, the accused will be held in judicial custody at the NCB office, since the jail is not accepting new inmates at this time.

The anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 17 individuals in the case, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and a number of alleged ‘high-profile organisers’ connected to a well-known Delhi-based firm.