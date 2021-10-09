Man booked for posing as IAF officer soon after getting warm welcome on his ‘recruitment’

Days after a young man was greeted with a resounding welcome in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, after claiming to have been enlisted as an officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), the local police have launched a complaint against him because the defence force has made it clear that he has not been inducted, an official said on Saturday.

According to Gajendra Singh Vardhman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Harda, the accused Pinkesh Kaithwas was charged on Friday under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and a search for him was underway.

On October 3, after his claim of being recruited into the IAF, Kaithwas was greeted warmly in Harda town and got plaudits from local leaders and prominent citizens. The uniformed young man was greeted by a welcoming parade. His allegation, however, was shown to be untrue after the IAF denied that he had been enlisted.

As per Vardhman, the event was well reported by local publications, generated a lot of buzz on social media, and garnered a lot of attention. ‘After that, we got a phone call from Nagpur (Maharashtra) and later also received a letter from the IAF that this young man was not appointed on any post by it and that he was falsely claiming to be its officer,’ he said, adding a case was filed against him after received the letter from the IAF.